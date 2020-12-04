Over the weekend, it will remain quiet and chilly. Highs Saturday will be near 40-degrees, and on Sunday we will only reach the upper 30s in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low 30

SATURDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, a little cooler. High 40

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 26

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. High 37

Sunday night into Monday, we can’t rule out a few flurries. Chilly weather will continue Monday, but a warming trend is expected for the rest of the week.