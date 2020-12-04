Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

A Little Cooler Over the Weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Over the weekend, it will remain quiet and chilly. Highs Saturday will be near 40-degrees, and on Sunday we will only reach the upper 30s in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low 30

SATURDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, a little cooler. High 40

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 26

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. High 37

Sunday night into Monday, we can’t rule out a few flurries. Chilly weather will continue Monday, but a warming trend is expected for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS