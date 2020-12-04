Storm Team 2 Forecast

A system passing south of the Miami Valley will bring thicker cloud cover to our far southern counties. There is also the slight chance of a sprinkle or light shower across southern Warren or Clinton counties, but the rest of the area will remain dry. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and highs pushing into the mid-40s.

Over the weekend, it will remain quiet and chilly. Highs Saturday will be near 40-degrees, and on Sunday we will only reach the upper 30s in the afternoon.

TODAY: Clouds and a little sun. Cool. High 45

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 30

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and a little cooler. High 40

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. High 37

Sunday night into Monday, we can’t rule out a few flurries. Chilly weather will continue Monday, but a warming trend is expected for the rest of the week.

