Look for mostly cloudy skies tonight with chilly temperatures. On Friday, some of our far southeast communities could see a few light showers, but most of the Miami Valley will stay dry. Temperatures remain close to normal for this time of year.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 33

FRIDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, cool. High 45

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Low near 30

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonably chilly. High near 40

We will see clouds mixed with a little sun at times this weekend. It will be a bit cooler Sunday as we likely won’t get out of the upper 30s.