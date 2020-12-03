An area of low pressure across the Southern Plains is going to track south of the Miami Valley tonight into Friday. We are already seeing an increase in clouds from this system, and we expect more clouds around through the day. Despite this, we will remain dry today with seasonable temperatures.

On Friday, some of our far southeast communities could see a few light showers, but most of the Miami Valley will stay dry. Again, temperatures remain close to normal for this time of year.

TODAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. High 44

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 33

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight shower chance across the far southeast. High 43

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. High 42

We will see clouds mixed with some sun this weekend, and Saturday afternoon’s highs will stay in the low 40s. It will be a bit cooler Sunday, as we likely won’t get out of the upper 30s.