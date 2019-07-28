Relief from the heat and humidity is just around the corner. A cold front will approach the Miami Valley on Monday evening and bring in a chance of showers and storms.

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy. Low 68

MONDAY: Windy, hot and humid. Isolated PM showers or storms. High 89

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Low 69

TUESDAY: Not as hot with scattered showers and storms. High 82

The lowest humidity of the week will be on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine. Highs for the rest of the week are expected to reach into the 80s.

Live Doppler 2HD

