Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Relief from the heat and humidity is just around the corner. A cold front will approach the Miami Valley on Monday evening and bring in a chance of showers and storms.

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy. Low 68

MONDAY: Windy, hot and humid. Isolated PM showers or storms. High 89

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Low 69

TUESDAY: Not as hot with scattered showers and storms. High 82

The lowest humidity of the week will be on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine. Highs for the rest of the week are expected to reach into the 80s.

Live Doppler 2HD

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Headlines

More Weather
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS