We will just see a few passing high clouds at times tonight with more clouds around Thursday. Any chance for precipitation remains low through the weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low 24
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds and seasonably chilly. High 43
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 33
FRIDAY: Cloudy with a slight chance of a sprinkle or flurry, mainly southeast of Dayton. High 42
A system will pass south of the area on Friday. There is a small chance some of the southern counties see a sprinkle or flurry, but most look to stay dry.