A Cold Night is on the Way and a Few More Clouds Thursday

We will just see a few passing high clouds at times tonight with more clouds around Thursday. Any chance for precipitation remains low through the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low 24

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds and seasonably chilly. High 43

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 33

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a slight chance of a sprinkle or flurry, mainly southeast of Dayton. High 42

A system will pass south of the area on Friday. There is a small chance some of the southern counties see a sprinkle or flurry, but most look to stay dry.

