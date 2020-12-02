Sunshine returns to the Miami Valley today, and we will enjoy bright blue sky this afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday, but it will feel chilly, with highs reaching the upper 30s to right around 40-degrees.

Clear sky will continue tonight into the first part of Thursday. We’ll notice clouds moving in Thursday afternoon, but we expect another dry day. Any chance for precipitation remains low through the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny and chilly. High 40

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 24

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine followed by a few afternoon clouds. High 43

FRIDAY: Cloudy and seasonable with a 20% chance of a spotty rain or snow shower. High 43

A system will pass south of the area on Friday. There is a small chance some of the southern counties see a rain or snow shower through the first part of the day, but most look to stay dry.