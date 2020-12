Clouds clear out late tonight, and we will drop into the low to mid 20s. Wednesday will be chilly, but we expect a lot of sunshine!

TONIGHT: Clearing after midnight and cold. Low 23

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and chilly. High 40

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low 24

THURSDAY: Increasing cloudiness and chilly. High 43

Dry weather will continue Thursday with seasonable temperatures. We will see cloud cover for Friday, but temperatures don’t change much.