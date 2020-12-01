Storm Team 2 Forecast

Snow showers will continue through early afternoon before tapering off later today. We won’t see too much accumulation, but some spots could pick up a dusting up to a half inch. It will be quite blustery today, with gusty west winds and wind chill values in the upper teens/low 20s.

Tonight, clouds clear out and we will drop into the low 20s. Wednesday will be breezy and chilly, but we expect a lot of sunshine!

TODAY: Scattered snow showers through early afternoon. Mostly cloudy, windy and cold. High 34

TONIGHT: Clearing and cold. Low 23

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, breezy and chilly. High 40

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 43

Dry weather will continue Thursday, with seasonable temperatures. We will see a little more cloud cover build in for Friday, but temps don’t change much.

