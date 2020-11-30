Roads may become slick in spots overnight with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 20s Tuesday morning. Watch for slick spots during your morning commute tomorrow, too. Overall, an additional 1-2 inches of snow is likely tonight with some areas northeast of us seeing a little more.

TONIGHT: Windy and cold with snow showers. Additional accumulation 1″ to 2″. Low 28

TUESDAY: Cloudy, windy and cold with a few morning snow showers. High 34

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing and cold. Low 23

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and chilly. High near 40

Skies clear Tuesday night, and it will be cold. The sun is back on Wednesday, but temperatures will be below normal by about five degrees.