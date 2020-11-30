Storm Team 2 Forecast

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The evening forecast is calling for snow showers and temperatures in the low 30s with wind chill numbers in the twenties. We will still see some snow showers Tuesday morning but they will come to an end and it will be a chilly day.

Temperatures will be dropping below freezing Monday night so watch out for some ice forming. Then we’ll find high temperatures Tuesday ranging from the low 30s in the north and the mid-thirties in the southern Miami Valley. High temperatures Wednesday get back up near 40°.

The Future Track Forecast map shows steadier snow Monday evening and then just a few flurries or snow showers after midnight and into Tuesday morning.

