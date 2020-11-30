Rain will change over to snow through early afternoon today. We expect wet roads through this time, as surface temperatures will be above freezing. Any daytime accumulation will be on the grass or elevated surfaces. Once the sun sets tonight, the pavement will become slick and snow coated in spots as temperatures drop below freezing.

Snow showers will continue overnight into Tuesday morning. Total accumulations will be up to an inch in the western Miami Valley… anywhere from 1″-3″ for the central Miami Valley, including Dayton… and 3″-5″ for the northeastern Miami Valley.

TODAY: Cloudy, windy and colder. A 100% chance of rain, mixing with and changing to snow through the day. Any snow accumulation will be on the grass or elevated objects, and will be an inch or less. High 38

TONIGHT: Windy and cold with snow showers. Additional accumulation 1″ to 2″. Roads become slick. Low 28

TUESDAY: Morning snow showers, continued windy and cold. High 34

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 39

Snow showers taper off Tuesday afternoon. The sun is back on Wednesday, but it will still be cold with highs running below normal by about five degrees.