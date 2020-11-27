A weak and dry cold front moves through the Miami Valley tonight. Skies will clear behind the front. The wind will remain light out of the NW 5-10 mph. Temperatures will near freezing.

Clouds will decrease Saturday, and we’ll be back to mostly sunny sky for awhile. Afternoon highs will be a little lower, in the upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and colder. Low 33

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and a little cooler. High 48

SUNDAY: Morning sun with increasing afternoon clouds. High 52

We’ll be dry through Sunday, but our next storm moves in Sunday night. We initially expect rain, but as cold air gets pulled into the region on Monday, the rain will mix with and change over to snow. Snow showers continue Monday night into Tuesday, and we could see our first accumulating snow of the season.