Clouds will hang around for one more day, before we enjoy brighter skies. We may see a few peeks of sun later this afternoon, but it does look mostly cloudy overall. Temperatures will continue to feel cool, but will run above normal with highs in the low 50s.

Clouds will decrease Saturday, and we’ll be back to mostly sunny sky for awhile. Afternoon highs will be a little lower, in the upper 40s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and continued cool. High 53

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and colder. Low 33

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and a little cooler. High 48

SUNDAY: Morning sun with increasing afternoon clouds. High 52

We’ll be dry through Sunday, but our next storm moves in Sunday night. We initially expect rain, but as cold air gets pulled into the region on Monday, rain will mix with and change over to snow. Snow showers continue Monday night into Tuesday, and we could see our first accumulating snow of the season.