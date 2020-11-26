Happy Thanksgiving! The normal turkey day high is 46 degrees. We started Thursday morning at 48 degrees. The high today reached 53. Cloudy skies will continue tonight. Temperatures will be mild for this time of year with a low around 44 degrees. The normal low is 31 degrees.

Friday looks mostly cloudy and dry. We expect dry weather and increasing sun over the weekend.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and chilly. Low 44

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and continued cool. High 53

FRIDAY NIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy and cooler. Low 34

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 47

Sunday day will be dry, but it looks like rain will spread in Sunday night. As cold air rushes into the region early next week, the rain will mix with and change over to snow. We get a blast of winter!