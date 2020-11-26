Happy Thanksgiving! We will spend the holiday under overcast sky. Expect lots of clouds and the chance of a few spotty sprinkles, especially through the morning hours. Although temperatures won’t climb much through the day, we will continue to run above normal.

Friday looks mostly cloudy and dry. We expect dry weather and increasing sun over the weekend.

THANKSGIVING: Morning sprinkles. Cloudy, breezy and cool. High 53

TONIGHT: Cloudy and chilly. Low 42

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and continued cool. High 53

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 47

Sunday day will be dry, but it looks like rain will spread in Sunday night. As cold air rushes into the region early next week, rain will mix with and change over to snow. We get a blast of winter!