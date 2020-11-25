An area of low pressure will be tracking into the Ohio Valley. It will bring in some gusty winds this evening along with scattered showers. An isolated storm is possible and severe weather can not be ruled out. Strong winds will be the main threat. High pressure builds in for Thanksgiving day, but we will still see a lot of clouds around and maybe some patchy morning drizzle.
TONIGHT: Breezy with evening scattered showers and a few storms. Low 47
THANKSGIVING DAY (THURSDAY): Mostly cloudy, AM drizzle? High 53
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 42
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 56
Mild temperatures, in the 50s and dry weather through the weekend. Next week, we will be tracking winter like temperatures and chances for snow with highs only in the 30s.
