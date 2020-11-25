It’s going to be a rainy and windy travel day across the region. Today, we expect steady rain through early afternoon. Then, while we will see some breaks in the rain during the afternoon, the chance of precip never drops to zero. Scattered showers will still be possible into the overnight. We can’t rule out some rumbles of thunder.

After some early thunder tonight, the precipitation will taper off to spotty light showers. We will wake up Thanksgiving morning to a chance of sprinkles. Then it dries out for the afternoon, with lots of clouds and highs in the mid-50s.

TODAY: Cloudy, windy and rainy at times. High 56

TONIGHT: Chance of thunder early, then scattered showers. Low 47

THANKSGIVING: Morning sprinkles then cloudy and cool. High 54

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sun. Cool. High 56

Dry weather will continue on Friday, with cool conditions in place. It looks like a great day to put up outdoor holiday decorations if you haven’t done that yet!