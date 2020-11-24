Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

A Wet Wednesday for Holiday Travel

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with late night rain developing. For the big travel day on Wednesday, it looks rainy with highs climbing into the mid-50s. We could even see a thunderstorm toward evening with a strong wind gust or two.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool with late night rain developing. Temperatures steady or slowly rising in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain and a chance of late day thunder. High 56

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and cool with showers and a chance of evening thunder. Low 47

THANKSGIVING: Cloudy and cool with a few morning sprinkles possible. High 54

We will dry out for Thanksgiving afternoon, and temperatures will continue to run above normal with highs in the mid-50s. Friday, a little more sun returns to the area, and it looks like great weather to put up outdoor holiday decorations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS