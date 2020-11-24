Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with late night rain developing. For the big travel day on Wednesday, it looks rainy with highs climbing into the mid-50s. We could even see a thunderstorm toward evening with a strong wind gust or two.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool with late night rain developing. Temperatures steady or slowly rising in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain and a chance of late day thunder. High 56

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and cool with showers and a chance of evening thunder. Low 47

THANKSGIVING: Cloudy and cool with a few morning sprinkles possible. High 54

We will dry out for Thanksgiving afternoon, and temperatures will continue to run above normal with highs in the mid-50s. Friday, a little more sun returns to the area, and it looks like great weather to put up outdoor holiday decorations.