A weak disturbance is moving just north of the Miami Valley. Overall we will stay cool and dry overnight. A few storms are possible in the northern counties on Sunday. Rain chances really go up Monday night. For now, we are dealing with a warming trend. Temperatures will likely reach 90 on Monday before a cold front comes through.
TONIGHT: Calm and Cool. Low 66
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and warm. High 88
MONDAY: Hot with a chance for storms overnight. High 90
TUESDAY: Scattered storms. High 82
After the cold front temperatures will stay at or below average next week.