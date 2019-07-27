Breaking News
A weak disturbance is moving just north of the Miami Valley. Overall we will stay cool and dry overnight. A few storms are possible in the northern counties on Sunday. Rain chances really go up Monday night. For now, we are dealing with a warming trend. Temperatures will likely reach 90 on Monday before a cold front comes through.

TONIGHT: Calm and Cool. Low 66

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and warm. High 88

MONDAY: Hot with a chance for storms overnight. High 90

TUESDAY: Scattered storms. High 82

After the cold front temperatures will stay at or below average next week.

