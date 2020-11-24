We will see more clouds today, and even the slight chance of a spotty light shower. Snow may mix in across some of the northern counties, but we do not expect any to accumulate. It will feel chilly through the day, but we will have seasonable temperatures climbing into the upper 40s.

Tonight, it becomes breezy and showers develop late. Wednesday looks like a rainy, windy day, with highs climbing into the mid-50s.

TODAY: Cloudy and chilly with a passing light shower possible. High 48

TONIGHT: Cloudy, chilly and becoming breezy. Showers develop late. Low 42

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, windy and rainy. A chance of isolated thunder. High 56

THANKSGIVING: Cloudy less windy and cool. High 54

We will dry out for Thanksgiving, and temperatures will continue to run above normal with highs in the mid-50s. Friday, a little more sun returns to the area, and it looks like great weather to put up outdoor holiday decorations.