Dry conditions are expected tonight. Tuesday there is a weak disturbance that will pass through the Buckeye state. It may produce a morning flurry or some light rain. Best chances for rain this week is on Wednesday.
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 31
TUESDAY: Generally cloudy with some patchy morning light rain or a few flurries. High 48
TUESDAY NIGHT: Rain developing overnight. Temperatures rising overnight. Low 42
WEDNESDAY: Rain likely, windy, isolated thunderstorm. High 56
Thanksgiving looks dry, but a lot of clouds will be around. Temperatures will be in the 50s for most of the week.
