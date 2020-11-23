Dry conditions are expected tonight. Tuesday there is a weak disturbance that will pass through the Buckeye state. It may produce a morning flurry or some light rain. Best chances for rain this week is on Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 31

TUESDAY: Generally cloudy with some patchy morning light rain or a few flurries. High 48

TUESDAY NIGHT: Rain developing overnight. Temperatures rising overnight. Low 42

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely, windy, isolated thunderstorm. High 56

Thanksgiving looks dry, but a lot of clouds will be around. Temperatures will be in the 50s for most of the week.