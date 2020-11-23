Rain has moved out of the Miami Valley, but the clouds will be slow to break today. We will be mostly cloudy through early afternoon, and then see some breaks develop mid-late day. Expect chilly conditions, with highs only reaching the mid-40s.

Tonight will start off with some clearing, but clouds will thicken as the night goes on. It will be quite cold, with lows dropping into the upper 20s. A few showers will be possible on Tuesday, and some snowflakes may even try to mix in with the rain at times.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High 45

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and cold. Low 28

TUESDAY: Cloudy and chilly with a few light showers. Snow may mix in briefly. High 48

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and rainy. High 56

Wednesday is looking like a cool, windy and rainy day. We should dry out just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.