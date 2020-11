Rain moves out tonight, but clouds will linger. The clouds will break a little on Monday. It will remain on the chilly side.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and colder. Low 33

MONDAY: Clouds becoming mixed with a little sun, chilly. High 45

MONDAY NIGHT: Clearing and cold. Low 28

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds and cool. High near 50

Rain arrives for the big holiday travel day on Wednesday. At least Thanksgiving looks dry and cool.