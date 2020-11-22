Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The far northern Miami Valley woke to some snow on the ground. While the rest of us saw rain overnight. Rain will continue throughout the day as an area of low pressure tracks across Ohio today. Highs will range from the 30s to the north to the low 50s for areas to the south and east.

TODAY: Wet and cold. High 46, colder to the north with highs in the 30s.

TONIGHT: Rain ends. Generally cloudy skies. Low 33

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 46

Temperatures bounce back into the low to mid 50s mid week and rain returns Tuesday night into Wednesday. Thanksgiving day and Black Friday look dry.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS