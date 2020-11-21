More rain heads our way tonight and Sunday. Rain totals could climb up toward the 1 inch mark in some areas. There could even be a little snow mixed in the far northern counties early and late day Sunday, mainly for Mercer and Auglaize counties.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with periods of rain. Low 38

SUNDAY: Cloudy and chilly with more rain. High 46 but ranging from the 50s southeast of Dayton to only near 40 in Mercer county.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain ending in the evening, possibly mixed with a few flakes of snow north of I-70, mostly cloudy and colder. Low 33

MONDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 47

We dry out Monday with temperatures remaining on the cool side. The chance of rain will return on the big travel day, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving looks mostly cloudy but dry.