Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Areas of light rain and drizzle are possible today. This morning there may be a few heavier downpours. This afternoon, a few hours may be dry. Better chances for rain develops tonight. The far northern Miami Valley may see rain change over to snow showers overnight.

TODAY: Periods of light rain and drizzle. High 48

TONIGHT: Rain likely, far north rain may mix with some snow. Low 40

SUNDAY: A soggy day with rain. High 46

It will be an active weather week. We get a break from the rain on Monday, but it returns Tuesday evening and continues on Wednesday. Thanksgiving looks dry with highs around 50.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS