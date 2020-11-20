Rain Returns for the Weekend and Cooler

Clouds will thicken tonight as a cold front moves through the Miami Valley. The front will hang out south of Dayton late tonight into Saturday morning, and we could see some light rain showers tonight and into the start of the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a few showers after midnight. Low 42

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cooler with a chance of a few light rain showers. High 48

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chilly with periods of rain. Low near 40

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cool with periods of rain. High 48

Rain is likely on Sunday as an area of low pressure crosses the region. Rain ends Sunday night. We return to dry and seasonably cool weather on Monday.