Rainy and windy conditions will be the rule today. Rain will fall steady and even heavy at times through the afternoon. Winds will increase and gust around 35 mph at times. Temperatures will at least be warm, running well above normal. We will likely be near–if not break–our record high of 59 degrees.

Record warmth is likely again Saturday. Highs push into the 60s with showers and even thunderstorms possible. Windy conditions continue.

TODAY: Cloudy, windy and mild. Periods of rain. High near 60

TONIGHT: Cloudy, windy and cool. Showers continue. Low 55

SATURDAY: Cloudy, windy and mild. Showers likely with the chance of thunder. High 66

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and much colder. Breezy in the morning, with winds relaxing in the afternoon. High near 40

Winds will gust to 40 mph at times Saturday, and we can’t rule out isolated stronger gusts in any thunderstorm. We will dry out, but turn much colder on Sunday.