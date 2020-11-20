Breezy conditions will continue today, with mild temperatures expected this afternoon. We will continue to run a little more than 10-degrees above normal, with highs in the low 60s.

Tonight, clouds will thicken as a front moves through the Miami Valley. The front will hang out south of Dayton late tonight into Saturday morning, and we could see some light rain showers in the southern half of the Miami Valley tonight into the start of the weekend.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy and mild. High 62

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and chilly. A few showers possible, especially south of Dayton. Low 42

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, but not as breezy. A 30% chance of a few light showers. High 53

SUNDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cool. A 90% chance of showers. High 50

Rain chances increase even more on Sunday, as an area of low pressure crosses the region. We expect widespread showers, breezy conditions and cool temperatures pretty close to normal.