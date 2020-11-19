Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

Not as Windy Friday and Still Mild

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Breezy conditions continue tonight and Friday, but it won’t be as gusty as the winds on Thursday. We will remain mild on Friday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and cool. Low 48

FRIDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, breezy and mild. High 62

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 44

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and a little cooler with a 30% chance of a few scattered showers. High 53

Clouds thicken on Saturday, and we will see the chance of a few spotty showers. Rain is likely on Sunday, but dry weather returns on Monday with cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS