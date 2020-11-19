Not as Windy Friday and Still Mild

Breezy conditions continue tonight and Friday, but it won’t be as gusty as the winds on Thursday. We will remain mild on Friday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and cool. Low 48

FRIDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, breezy and mild. High 62

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 44

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and a little cooler with a 30% chance of a few scattered showers. High 53

Clouds thicken on Saturday, and we will see the chance of a few spotty showers. Rain is likely on Sunday, but dry weather returns on Monday with cooler temperatures.