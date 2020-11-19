Breezy conditions continue tonight and Friday, but it won’t be as gusty as the winds on Thursday. We will remain mild on Friday.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and cool. Low 48
FRIDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, breezy and mild. High 62
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 44
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and a little cooler with a 30% chance of a few scattered showers. High 53
Clouds thicken on Saturday, and we will see the chance of a few spotty showers. Rain is likely on Sunday, but dry weather returns on Monday with cooler temperatures.