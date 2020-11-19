It’s going to be a very windy day in the Miami Valley! Winds will be sustained at 15-25 mph, and will gust between 40-45 mph through the afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10am until 6pm.

The southerly winds will draw in warmer air this afternoon. High temperatures will climb above normal, as we hit the low and mid 60s. Breezy conditions continue tonight and Friday, but it’ won’t be as gusty.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, windy and warmer. High 64

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and chilly. Low 46

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and mild. High 62

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a 30% chance of a few scattered showers. High 53

Clouds thicken on Saturday, and we will see the chance of a few spotty showers. Rain chances increase on Sunday, and showers become likely.