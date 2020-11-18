It will be mostly clear tonight, and the wind will stay up. It won’t be quite as cold with lows dropping into the mid to upper 30s. On Thursday, winds will be sustained 15-25 mph and will gust to 35 to 40 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Mercer and Auglaize counties where gusts could reach 45 mph. It will be a southwesterly flow, however, so temperatures will be warmer.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly, a bit breezy. Low 38

THURSDAY: Lots of sun, windy and warmer. High 64

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 48

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and mild. High 62

We will see continued mild temperatures at the end of the week and going into the weekend. Rain chances rise over the weekend.