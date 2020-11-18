We get a break from breezy conditions today. It will still be cool, with highs in the mid-upper 40s, but we won’t have to deal with a brisk wind so it will feel more comfortable. After some morning clouds, we will enjoy plenty of sunshine this afternoon.

Overnight, winds begin to increase. It won’t be quite as cold, with lows dropping into the upper 30s. On Thursday, winds will be sustained 10-20 mph, and will gust to 35 mph. It will be a southerly flow, however, so temperatures will be warmer.

TODAY: Gradually becoming sunny. Cool and not as breezy. High 48

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Becoming breezy. Low 38

THURSDAY: Sunny, windy and warmer. High 62

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and mild. High 62

We will see continued mild temperatures at the end of the week, and going into the weekend. Rain chances increase this weekend, as well.