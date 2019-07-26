Storm Team 2 Forecast

Temperatures heat up this weekend. The dewpoint is also on the rise. It will feel humid and uncomfortable. We will see periods of clouds. This will help provide periods of shade.

TONIGHT: A few clouds, mild. Low 64

TOMORROW: Partly sunny, warmer and more humidity. High 87

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mild and mostly clear. Low 66

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. High 88

The warming trend will likely continue into Monday afternoon where a high of 90 is possible. Monday night a front move through increasing storm chances and cooling temperatures down. We expect highs to be about average next week.

