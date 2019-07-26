Temperatures heat up this weekend. The dewpoint is also on the rise. It will feel humid and uncomfortable. We will see periods of clouds. This will help provide periods of shade.
TONIGHT: A few clouds, mild. Low 64
TOMORROW: Partly sunny, warmer and more humidity. High 87
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mild and mostly clear. Low 66
SUNDAY: Hot and humid. High 88
The warming trend will likely continue into Monday afternoon where a high of 90 is possible. Monday night a front move through increasing storm chances and cooling temperatures down. We expect highs to be about average next week.