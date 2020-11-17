A disturbance is bringing morning clouds to the Miami Valley today. We will see breezy northwest winds, and this will bring in a reinforcing shot of chilly air. This afternoon’s high temperatures will be slightly colder than Monday.

Tonight, winds will become light and we will clear out. This will set us up for the coldest night of the week, with lows dropping into the mid-20s. We will be back to full sunshine on Wednesday, and while temperatures will still run just below normal, it will feel better with less wind.

TODAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Breezy and chilly. High 44

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and much colder. Low 25

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and chilly, not as breezy. High 48

THURSDAY: Sunny, windy and warmer. High 62

We will see windy conditions develop on Thursday. Winds will be coming in from the southwest, and this will draw in warmer air. We expect highs in the low 60s right through the weekend.