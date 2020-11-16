Breezy conditions will continue today, but wind gusts won’t be as strong as they were on Sunday. We’ll see sustained west winds between 10-20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph. This will make it feel quite chilly, as highs only reach the upper 40s this afternoon. At least we will get to enjoy a lot of sunshine!

Clouds increase tonight into Tuesday morning as another disturbance swings through the region. We don’t expect any precipitation out of this, but it will be mostly cloudy early Tuesday, with increasing afternoon sun. This system brings in another push of chilly air.

TODAY: Sunny, breezy and chilly. High 49

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and cold. Low 36

TUESDAY: Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Breezy and chilly. High 44

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and chilly. Not as windy. High 46

The coldest night of the week will be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will drop down into the mid-20s. After Wednesday, we will warm up again. During the second half of the week, we will be close to 60 for afternoon highs.