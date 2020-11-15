***WIND ADVISORY FOR MUCH OF THE MIAMI VALLEY UNTIL 7 PM. HIGH WIND WARNING FOR MERCER, LOGAN, AUGLAIZE AND SHELBY COUNTIES.***

Strong gusty winds will affect the Miami Valley today. Winds may cause isolated power outages and minor damage to outdoor decorations or furniture. If you drive a high profile vehicle be prepared to hold onto the steering wheel more and be prepared for sudden wind gusts. In the warning area, winds may gust over 55 MPH.

TODAY: Strong gusty winds, falling temperatures, morning rain ends. Temperatures drop into the 40s.

Strong winds may cause some minor damage today.

TONIGHT: Winds diminish, skies clear. Cold. Low 33

MONDAY: Sunshine returns. Breezy & cool. High near 50

The rest of the will will be dry with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures bounce back to near 60 by the end of the week.