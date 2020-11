Wind gusts 45-50 mph will cause issues on Sunday. High profile vehicles should use caution driving on north and south-facing highways. Tree damage may result in power outages.

TONIGHT: Rain develops, becoming breezy. Temperatures steady or slowly rising. Low 48

SUNDAY: Wind advisory. Morning showers, windy and clearing skies. Temperatures slowly falling. Morning high 52.

The upcoming week looks mainly dry with seasonable temperatures. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.