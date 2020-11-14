Morning sunshine will help to burn off the morning frost. Later this afternoon, there will be an increase in clouds. An approaching storm system will bring an increase in winds tonight along with some showers.

TODAY: Increasing clouds, PM spotty shower? High 52

TONIGHT: Rain develops, becoming breezy. Temperatures steady or slowly rising. Low 48

SUNDAY: Wind advisory. Morning showers, windy and clearing skies. Temperatures slowly falling. Morning high 52.

The upcoming week looks mainly dry with seasonable temperatures. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.