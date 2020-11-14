Morning sunshine will help to burn off the morning frost. Later this afternoon, there will be an increase in clouds. An approaching storm system will bring an increase in winds tonight along with some showers.
TODAY: Increasing clouds, PM spotty shower? High 52
TONIGHT: Rain develops, becoming breezy. Temperatures steady or slowly rising. Low 48
SUNDAY: Wind advisory. Morning showers, windy and clearing skies. Temperatures slowly falling. Morning high 52.
The upcoming week looks mainly dry with seasonable temperatures. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- ‘Million MAGA March’ to be held in Washington on Saturday
- Dayton community group to give away turkey baskets, applications now open
- Judges rule against 6 Trump campaign lawsuits to invalidate nearly 9,000 Pennsylvania ballots
- Browns place guard Chris Hubbard on COVID-19 list; Facility back open
- 2nd Street Market hosts winter drive-thru pickup Saturday