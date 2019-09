Pleasant Fall Weather through the End of the Week

High pressure will build in across the region bringing us mostly clear skies at night and partly to mostly sunny conditions during the day. Nights will be cool with pleasantly warm days through the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler. Low 56

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. High 75

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 54

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and continued nice. High 77

The next chance of rain, and that chance will be low, returns late Sunday and into Monday.