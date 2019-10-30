Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Wednesday 30 Oct 2019

Scattered showers will continue tonight. More steady rain is likely Thursday morning, and we could have some heavier rounds of rain especially through noon. We will just have a chance of showers in the afternoon. Going into the evening for Trick-or-Treaters, the rain will become more scattered and light, but it looks windy and colder with rapidly falling temperatures. Rain may even change to snow before ending.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 52

HALLOWEEN: Cloudy and becoming windy in the afternoon. Periods of rain likely with heavier downpours possible in the morning. Early high near 58 with temperatures dropping into the 40s for the afternoon.

TRICK OR TREAT: Cloudy with scattered light rain showers. Rain may mix with or change to snow in the evening with little or no snow accumulation. Windy, with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain and snow showers end, breezy and colder with freezing temperatures late night. Low 28

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 46

A Freeze Watch is in effect for Friday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid to upper 20s. Overnight lows near or below freezing are likely through Monday morning.





