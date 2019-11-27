Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Wednesday 27 Nov 2019

Tonight we will lose some of the stronger wind gusts, but we still expect breezy conditions. Temperatures will drop down near 30° through Thursday morning, so expect a cold but dry Turkey Trot.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and colder with winds gradually diminishing. Low 30

THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High 42

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 28

BLACK FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High 43

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain developing. High 47

We will be dry and chilly for Black Friday shopping. For any weekend shopping, be prepared for wet conditions as another storm moves into the region. Rain is likely on Saturday, and we could have a few lingering showers Sunday with snow showers possible Sunday night and Monday.





