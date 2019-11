Look for partly to mostly cloudy conditions overnight. With the cloud cover, temperatures will not drop as low. We will be in the low to mid 20s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low 24

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, not as cold. High near 40

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cold. Low 22

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High near 40

Although a gradual warming trend will continue through the end of the week, temperatures will remain below normal.