Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Wed 9 October 2019

A Little Warmer Thursday Afternoon

It won’t be as cool tonight, but temperatures will drop to the low 50s. A few clouds will move into the area tonight and Thursday, so it won’t be quite as sunny as the last two days. Temperatures will remain on the warm side in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cool. Low 52

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer. High 78

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 57

FRIDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, chance of an afternoon shower. High 78

It will still be warm Friday, but shower chances rise as a cold front approaches the area. Showers will be more likely Friday night before ending early Saturday with a much cooler weekend.

