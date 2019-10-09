Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Wed 9 October 2019

It won’t be as cool tonight, but temperatures will drop to the low 50s. A few clouds will move into the area tonight and Thursday, so it won’t be quite as sunny as the last two days. Temperatures will remain on the warm side in the afternoon.
TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cool. Low 52
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer. High 78
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 57
FRIDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, chance of an afternoon shower. High 78
It will still be warm Friday, but shower chances rise as a cold front approaches the area. Showers will be more likely Friday night before ending early Saturday with a much cooler weekend.