Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 pm Wed 26 June

Heat and humidity are building back into the Miami Valley for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the upper 80s to right around 90 with heat index values in the low 90s.

Rain chances will be low, but not zero. We will see a 20-30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm each day through the weekend.

TONIGHT: Slight chance of an early night shower or thunderstorm, then mostly clear. Low 68

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance of scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. High near 90

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low near 70

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, continued hot and humid with a 20% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. High near 90

Saturday looks mostly dry, but the chance of rain will increase a bit Sunday. There will be no let up in the heat and humidity through early next week.