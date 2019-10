Chilly weather has returned to the region. Temperatures will remain below normal tonight and Thursday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly with a few sprinkles. Low 38

THURSDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, breezy and cool. High 55

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clearing and chilly with scattered frost. Low 36

FRIDAY: Sunny and a little milder. High 63

Frost is likely Friday morning, but with a lot of sunshine, temperatures will jump into the 60s in the afternoon. It will be even warmer over the weekend.