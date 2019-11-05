Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Tuesday 5 Nov 2019

Tonight will turn colder under clear skies as temperatures drop into the upper 20s. We will warm right back up on Wednesday with highs near normal in the mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 28

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cool. High 54

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of late night showers. Low 37

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with showers, becoming mixed with or changing to snow from north to south through the day. High 42 but falling into the 30s in the afternoon.

Showers turn to snow on Thursday before ending. It will be unseasonably cold at the end of the week with low temperatures dropping into the low to mid 20s.