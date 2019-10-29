Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Tuesday 29 Oct 2019

Rain will develop on Wednesday ahead of low pressure. We expect a good, soaking rain to fall Wednesday through Thursday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 45

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cool with rain developing. High 57

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Periods of rain and a chance of a thunderstorm. Low 52

HALLOWEEN: Periods of rain, heavy at times in the morning, becoming windy & turning colder in the afternoon. Morning High 60 with temperatures falling to near 40 in the evening.

Steady, heavier rain will taper off to some scattered showers for Trick-or-Treat Thursday evening, so there is a better chance at some dry time. However, winds will increase driving windchills into the upper 20s and 30s. Some flakes of wet snow will be possible Thursday night before the precipitation ends by sunrise Friday. The growing season will end as morning low temperatures hit freezing or below Friday through Monday.





