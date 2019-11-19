Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Tuesday 19 Nov 2019

The chance of showers will continue this evening. Dry weather will return for Wednesday. We’ll start with clouds in the morning, but expect a little afternoon sun to peek through. This will help us to warm into the upper 40s to near 50.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers this evening. Low 35

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds with a little afternoon sun, cool. High 48

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 38

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy and milder with showers developing in the afternoon. High 58

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week. It looks like rain will hold off until the afternoon, so there will be some dry time to get out and enjoy the milder conditions.





